European Stocks Close On Firm Note

European stocks closed on a firm note on Tuesday, led by gains in the mining sector. Among the major in the region, the U.K. underperformed and just managed to spend a brief while at the start, and a few minutes towards the end of the session.

Stocks climbed higher amid expectations of an imminent end to U.S. rate hikes, and on news about extended financial support to China's property sector.

The People's Bank of China announced that it would extend financial support for the beleaguered property sector until end-2024.

The pan European Stoxx 600 moved up 0.72%. Germany's DAX climbed 0.755 and France's CAC 40 surged 1.07%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.12%. Switzerland's SMI gained 0.37%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye closed higher.

Denmark and Iceland ended weak, while Netherlands closed flat.

In the market, British Land Company surged nearly 4%. Land Securities, JD Sports Fashion, ITV, Associated British Foods, Flutter Entertainment, Next, Barratt Developments, Segro, Croda International, Legal & General, Fresnillo, Rio Tinto, Anglo American Plc and Persimmon gained 1.5 to 3%.

BP, CRH, Smurfit Kappa Group, Antofagasta, WPP, Ferguson and Aviva also ended notably higher.

Carnival tumbled 3.7%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Rentokil Initial, Rolls-Royce Holdings and Melrose Industries ended lower by 1.4 to 2%.

In the German market, Puma, Vonovia and Commerzbank, Zalando climbed 3.5 to 4%.

Adidas, Daimler Truck Holding, Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius, HeidelbergCement, Continental, Sartorius, BASF, Porsche, Deutsche Post, Symrise, Siemens Energy, Siemens and Allianz gained 1 to 2.6%.

In Paris, Unibail Rodamco and Saint Gobain both gained more than 4%. Teleperformance climbed 3.4%.

LVMH, Hermes International, WorldLine, Legrand, ArcelorMittal, Kering, Bouygues, Schneider Electric, Credit Agricole, TotalEnergies, BNP Paribas, Eurofins Scientific, Societe Generale, Thales and Capgemini gained 1 to 2.3%.

Shares of Irish building materials manufacturer Kingspan Group soared nearly 15% after the company said it expects a trading profit of nearly 435 million euros for the first half, slightly higher than 434 million euros reported in the comparable period last year.

In economic news, The UK unemployment rate increased in three months to May, data released by the Office for National Statistics showed. The ILO jobless rate rose to 4% in three months to May from 3.8% in the preceding period.

Britons' regular pay increased at the joint-strongest rate on record adding to signs that the inflationary pressures are set to remain strong, while the unexpected rise in the jobless rate somewhat soothed such fears, official data showed. Average earnings excluding bonuses advanced 7.3% in three months to May, the Office for National Statistics reported.

Germany's economic sentiment deteriorated to a seven-month low in July as financial market experts expect further economic downturn in the face of more monetary policy tightening, results of a closely watched survey showed. The Indicator of Economic Sentiment declined more-than-expected to -14.7 in July from -8.5 in June.

Germany's inflation accelerated in June, as initially estimated, after slowing to a 14-month low in May, final data from Destatis showed. Consumer prices advanced 6.4% on a yearly basis, faster than the 6.1% increase in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com