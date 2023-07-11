MyPillow Faces Setbacks As Retailers Remove Products From Shelves

MyPillow, the Chaska-based manufacturer known for its pillows and bedding products, is facing significant challenges as several shopping networks and major retailers have decided to stop selling its merchandise. In response to the loss of revenue, MyPillow has recently listed over 850 surplus equipment items on the online auction site K-Bid, including sewing machines, fabric spreaders, forklifts, and office furniture.

Founder and CEO Mike Lindell acknowledged the decline in revenue and stated that the surplus equipment is no longer necessary as the company consolidates its operations. The cancellation of MyPillow products by major retailers such as Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Slumberland Furniture is a direct consequence of Lindell's continued false claims regarding the 2020 election, alleging that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Lindell described the removal of his products from shelves as a massive cancellation, resulting in a loss of $100 million in revenue. The actions taken by box stores, shopping networks, and shopping channels were viewed by Lindell as part of a cancel culture against his company.

The current auction of surplus equipment is unrelated to the ongoing $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed against Lindell and MyPillow by Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion alleges that Lindell defamed the company as part of his campaign to discredit the 2020 presidential election. Despite the legal challenges, Lindell remains resolute in his belief that there were irregularities in the election and plans to host an event next month to present a new method for conducting elections.

The controversy surrounding Lindell's claims has necessitated significant changes in MyPillow's strategy. With some shopping networks discontinuing their partnership, the company has shifted focus to direct sales. This includes the production of new television commercials and an increased emphasis on email marketing, radio spots, and direct mail campaigns.

Furthermore, MyPillow has subleased a portion of its manufacturing space in Shakopee as the packaging requirements for direct sales differ from those needed for large retailers. While Lindell acknowledges the potential need for additional space if the retailers were to return, he believes the current measures will allow the company to operate efficiently.

During the period when MyPillow products were removed from retail shelves, some employees faced a temporary slowdown in their workload. To address this, Lindell reassigned workers to MyStore, an online marketplace he established, or to the Lindell Recovery Network, an addiction resource organization.

While MyPillow's products can still be found in most hardware stores such as Menards, Fleet Farm, and Ace, the company has not had to lay off any employees to date. However, some individuals may have chosen to leave the company after being reassigned to different roles.

When questioned about the pending lawsuits and their impact on his business, Lindell acknowledged that they have presented additional challenges. In April, an arbitration panel ordered Lindell to pay $5 million to a software forensics expert who disproved several of his election claims during a contest called "Prove Mike Wrong." Lindell has disputed the ruling, deeming it frivolous, and expressed confidence in his eventual vindication.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News