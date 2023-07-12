logo
TODAY'S TOP STORIES
  

These 9 Stocks Touched New Highs - Did You Own Any?

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
successfulinvestment july12 lt

The following healthcare sector stocks that were featured on our site touched new highs yesterday.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

biote Corp. (BTMD)

Dec.13, 2022

$4.30

$7.28

$6.76

69%

Schrödinger Inc. (SDGR)

Jun.20, 2023

$45.26

$52.98

$52.64

17%

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX

May 23, 2023

$20.96

$25.34

$24.45

21%

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

Mar.1, 2023

$87.84

$109.99

$109.32

25%

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)

Jun.2, 2023

$4.10

$6.24

$5.73

52%

DaVita Inc. (DVA)

Apr.24, 2023

$85.99

$104.97

$103.07

22%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC)

Aug.8, 2022

$5.54

$8.79

$8.63

58%

MorphoSys AG (MOR)

Jun.6, 2023

$7.04

$7.91

$7.78

12%

DICE Therapeutics Inc.'s (DICE)

Jun.15, 2022

$13.99

$47.11

$46.77

236%

(*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jul.11, 2023)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap