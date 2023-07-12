Czech Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.4%

The Czech Republic's unemployment rate dropped slightly in June, in line with expectations, figures from the labor office showed Wednesday.

The unemployment rate edged down to 3.4 percent in June from 3.5 percent in the previous month.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.1 percent.

There were 249,792 unemployed people in June, down from 253,893 a month ago.

The labor office reported that by the end of June, job offices had registered a total of 286,690 vacancies, indicating 992 fewer vacancies than in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.