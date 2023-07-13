UK GDP Shrinks Less Than Expected In May

The UK contracted less than expected in May, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.

Real gross domestic product decreased 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, reversing April's 0.2 percent growth. However, this was slower than economists' forecast of 0.3 percent decline.

On the production-side, services output registered nil growth after an expansion of 0.3 percent. Industrial production logged a marked 0.6 percent decline following a fall of 0.2 percent.

Mining and quarrying was the only production sub-sector to see increased output in May, which was up 0.3 percent. Manufacturing output was down 0.2 percent, bigger than prior month's 0.1 percent fall.

Construction output decreased 0.2 percent in volume terms. This was the third consecutive fall in the month-on-month series.

On a yearly basis, GDP fell 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 0.5 percent expansion in April.

In three months to May, GDP showed no growth compared with the preceding period, while economists had forecast a 0.1 percent fall.

Another data from the ONS showed that the visible trade deficit widened to GBP 18.72 billion in May from GBP 14.64 billion in April. The trade balance that combines both goods and services posted a deficit of GBP 6.6 billion compared to a shortfall of GBP 2.5 billion in the previous month.

Economic News

