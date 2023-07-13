Turkey Retail Sales Growth Accelerates In May

Turkey's retail sales continued to expand sharply in May, and at an accelerated pace, data from Turkstat showed on Thursday.

Retail sales advanced 28.4 percent yearly in May, faster than the 27.6 percent surge in the previous month. Sales have been rising since June 2020.

Sales of non-food items, except automotive fuel, jumped 36.9 percent annually in May, and those of food, drinks, and tobacco gained 22.6 percent. Sales of automotive fuel grew 10.9 percent.

Data showed that sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment alone increased 73.4 percent compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.1 percent in May, after a 1.0 percent growth in the preceding month.

Retail sales turnover grew by 80.7 percent annually and by 4.6 percent monthly in May.

Economic News

