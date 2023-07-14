Finland Economy Grows 1.9% In May

Finland's gross domestic product expanded further in May and at a faster pace, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Output of the national rose a working-day-adjusted 1.9 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.3 percent rise in April. This was the third successive monthly growth.

Among sectors, primary sector production grew by about 3 percent. The output produced in the tertiary sector grew by roughly the same 3.0 percent, and secondary activity rose by 1.0 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output advanced 0.8 percent over the month, following a 0.1 percent gain in April.

