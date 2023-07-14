Italy's Trade Balance Swings To Surplus

Italy's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in May from a deficit in the previous year as exports rebounded amid a sharp fall in imports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The trade balance for May came in at a surplus of EUR 4.71 billion versus a deficit of EUR 61 million in the corresponding month last year. In April, there was a surplus of EUR 362 million.

Exports grew 0.9 percent year-over-year in May, reversing a 5.3 percent gain in the previous month.

Outgoing flows to non-EU countries increased by 4.0 percent, while those to EU countries dropped by 1.9 percent.

Meanwhile, imports fell 7.6 percent annually in May, though slower than the 12.4 percent plunge in April.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports declined by 0.3 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively, in May. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 2.74 billion from EUR 1.42 billion in April.

