Playboi Carti Announces Fall 2023 The 'Antagonist' Tour

Rapper Playboi Carti has announced the dates for his upcoming "Antagonist" Tour.

The "Antagonist" tour is set to kick off on September 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and will feature stops across Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, New York and more before wrapping up the U.S. leg in Atlanta on October 20th.

Carti will be joined by his Opium Collective compadres Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, and Ken Carson.

Carti and crew will then cross over the Atlantic to the U.K. and Europe for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and more.

General tickets go on sale on July 14 at noon.

Carti's last album was 2020's Whole Lotta Red. He recently appeared on The Weeknd's "Popular" from "The Idol"soundtrack alongside Madonna.

Tour Dates:

09-06 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

09-08 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

09-09 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

09-12 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

09-13 Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

09-15 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

09-16 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

09-17 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

09-20 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

09-23 Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

09-26 Austin, TX - Moody Center

09-27 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

09-28 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

09-30 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

10-01 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

10-02 Chicago, IL - United Center

10-04 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

10-05 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

10-06 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

10-07 Boston, MA - TD Garden

10-09 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

10-11 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10-13 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

10-14 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10-15 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10-17 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

10-18 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

10-20 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

11-19 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

11-21 Manchester, England - AO Arena

11-22 London, England - The O2

11-24 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

11-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

11-27 Milan, Ital - Mediolanum Forum

11-29 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

11-30 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

12-02 Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

12-04 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

(Photo: Gunner Stahl)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News