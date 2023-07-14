Playboi Carti Announces Fall 2023 The 'Antagonist' Tour

Rapper Playboi Carti has announced the dates for his upcoming "Antagonist" Tour.
The "Antagonist" tour is set to kick off on September 6 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and will feature stops across Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, New York and more before wrapping up the U.S. leg in Atlanta on October 20th.
Carti will be joined by his Opium Collective compadres Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, and Ken Carson.
Carti and crew will then cross over the Atlantic to the U.K. and Europe for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and more.
General tickets go on sale on July 14 at noon.
Carti's last album was 2020's Whole Lotta Red. He recently appeared on The Weeknd's "Popular" from "The Idol"soundtrack alongside Madonna.
Tour Dates:
09-06 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
09-08 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
09-09 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
09-12 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
09-13 Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
09-15 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
09-16 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
09-17 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
09-20 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
09-23 Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
09-26 Austin, TX - Moody Center
09-27 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
09-28 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
09-30 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
10-01 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
10-02 Chicago, IL - United Center
10-04 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
10-05 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
10-06 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
10-07 Boston, MA - TD Garden
10-09 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
10-11 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10-13 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
10-14 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10-15 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10-17 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
10-18 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
10-20 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
11-19 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
11-21 Manchester, England - AO Arena
11-22 London, England - The O2
11-24 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
11-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
11-27 Milan, Ital - Mediolanum Forum
11-29 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
11-30 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
12-02 Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
12-04 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
(Photo: Gunner Stahl)
