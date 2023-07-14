Swiss Producer And Import Prices Fall Further

Switzerland's producer and import prices declined for the second straight month in June, though at a slower-than-expected pace, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Producer and import prices dropped 0.6 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 0.3 percent fall in the previous month. The expected decrease was 1.2 percent.

The producer price index climbed 1.7 percent annually in June, while import prices registered a decrease of 5.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices remained flat in June versus a 0.3 percent drop in May.

In June, higher monthly prices for petroleum and natural gas, as well as builders' and interior joinery, were offset by cheaper costs for basic metals and semi-finished metal products.

