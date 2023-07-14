Finland Inflation Eases To 6.3%, Lowest In 14 Months

Finland's consumer price inflation moderated in June to the lowest level in more than a year amid a slowdown in the prices of petrol and a milder increase in electricity prices, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 6.3 percent year-over-year in June, slower than May's 6.8 percent increase.

Moreover, this was the weakest rate of inflation since April 2022, when prices had risen 5.7 percent.

Consumer prices were raised most in June by increases in the average interest rate on housing loans, consumer credits, and the price of electricity from one year ago, the agency said.

On the other hand, consumer prices were curbed most by reductions in petrol, diesel, and owner-occupied housing prices.

Among the major components, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 9.21 percent annually in June.

Utility costs were 11.10 percent higher annually in June. Meanwhile, transport costs dropped 6.26 percent.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices eased to 0.2 percent in June from 0.3 percent in May.

The EU measure of the harmonized index, or HICP, climbed at a slower pace of 4.1 percent annually in June versus a 5.0 percent gain in the prior month. Compared to the previous month, the HICP edged down 0.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.