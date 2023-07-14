Insurers Grapple With Rising Risks As Profits Squeeze Amid Climate-Related Disasters

Insurers find themselves in a predicament as the risk of costly disasters continues to rise while high premiums squeeze policyholders and stir the ire of state regulators. Farmers Insurance recently made headlines by deciding not to renew nearly one-third of its policies in Florida, joining a growing number of insurers withdrawing from states grappling with mounting costs tied to climate-related catastrophes such as floods, hurricanes, and wildfires.

Although Farmers did not specify the exact reasons for its decision, several factors may have influenced it. The insurance industry has faced significant payouts in recent years due to a record-setting number of billion-dollar disasters, just as reinsurers—companies that sell insurance to insurers—have been raising rates. Additionally, the industry has experienced an influx of lawsuits from policyholders. It remains unclear whether Farmers' move is an attempt to exert leverage over state regulators by walking away, hoping to charge customers higher premiums in the future.

The challenging process of raising rates may be prompting insurers to retreat from regions like Florida and California, where climate change drives up claim costs. In cases where raising rates becomes difficult, leaving the market becomes the most viable decision. State Farm, the largest insurance company in the U.S., announced in May that it would cease selling homeowners' coverage in California. Similarly, Allstate recently stopped offering new home and commercial policies in the state, citing escalating climate risks and rising building costs. Farmers also announced limitations on new homeowners' insurance policies in California, citing inflation and increasing climate disasters as contributing factors.

Florida law allows regulators to deny rate increases or even mandate insurers to return money to customers if the proposed rates are deemed "excessive" or generate a profit considered "unreasonably high in relation to the risk involved." Floridians already pay premiums higher than the national average for homeowners' insurance. The average cost of insuring a $250,000 home in Florida this year was $1,981, compared to the national average of $1,428.

Experts differ on the solution to this predicament. Some argue that state regulators wield excessive control over insurers' rate-setting, artificially suppressing rates even as the cost of claims stemming from severe and frequent storms continues to surge. Others maintain that stricter regulation is necessary, particularly in overseeing reinsurance companies that operate outside consumer visibility and sell insurance to home and auto insurers for risk management purposes. These reinsurers have substantially increased their rates in recent years, and state regulators have limited authority over them, granting them more freedom to charge insurers as they see fit. Industry groups propose a different explanation, contending that insurers are trimming their business to reduce claims-related lawsuits from policyholders.

Farmers clarified that it is not completely exiting the Florida market but is instead discontinuing its home, auto, and umbrella policies sold under the Farmers brand. However, any damage occurring to policyholders' properties during the remaining policy term will still be covered. The company intends to continue operating policies under various other brands.

While Farmers did not disclose specific details to regulatory agencies, experts believe that the retreat of insurers from Florida was a foreseeable outcome. The state's insurance industry has witnessed the disappearance of smaller insurers, with eight going bankrupt in the past two years. Consequently, homeowners face limited options, often relying on a nonprofit, state-backed carrier.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, property and casualty insurers have not generated underwriting profits in Florida since 2016. Cumulative underwriting losses for the industry have exceeded $1 billion for the past three years, with a net income loss of $900 million reported last year. Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the institute, attributes these sustained losses to legal system abuse, claim fraud, and an excessive number of lawsuits against insurers, rather than catastrophic losses.

The proposed solutions to the insurance market's challenges vary. Some experts, like Daniel Schwarcz from the University of Minnesota Law School, suggest allowing insurers to charge unrestricted premiums in disaster-prone areas. The expectation is that market forces would discourage the construction of properties highly susceptible to natural disasters, resulting in a more resilient infrastructure. However, critics argue that this approach would be financially burdensome for policyholders, as the continuous increase in premiums would not guarantee compensation if their properties were destroyed.

Birny Birnbaum, an insurance expert and executive director of the Center for Economic Justice, proposes increased regulation for reinsurers. He advocates for reinsurance rates to be regulated similar to consumer insurance companies and suggests the creation of a national reinsurance backstop by the federal government, comparable to the terrorism insurance program. Such a backstop would provide government assistance in covering catastrophic losses above a specific threshold.

The Reinsurance Association of America, a leading trade group representing reinsurers operating in the United States, did not respond to requests for comment on the industry's role or debates surrounding more stringent regulation.

Reinsurance costs in Florida have surged by 40 percent to 70 percent compared to the previous year, according to the Insurance Information Institute. However, Friedlander highlights that reinsurance rates in Florida are higher than in other storm-prone states primarily due to insurer losses related to lawsuits. He emphasizes that the property insurance crisis in Florida stems from legal system abuse and claim fraud rather than catastrophic losses. Recent legislation passed by the State Legislature aims to address the insurance market's stability and mitigate the impact of excessive lawsuits on policyholders, although the effects may take several years to materialize.

