Mulan Dumpling Recalls Frozen Meat And Poultry Dumpling Products

Hyattsville, Maryland -based Mulan Dumpling, LLC has called back around 1,560 pounds of frozen meat and poultry dumpling products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.

The products subject to recall include 8-oz. plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of Mulan Dumpling Pork & Cabbage Dumplings, Curry Seasoned Chicken Dumplings, and Shrimp & Chives Dumplings containing pork.

Several types of frozen dumpling products were produced between February 20 and June 26, 2023.

The recalled products bear the USDA mark of inspection, but they were produced in an establishment without a federal grant of inspection. These items were shipped to retail grocery store locations in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

The recall was initiated after FSIS received a referral from the Maryland Department of Health and observed that the meat and poultry dumpling products were produced and sold by an establishment that was not inspected by FSIS.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

Over concerns that some product may be in consumers' freezers, FSIS urged them to throw away the recalled products or return to the place of purchase.

In recent FSIS recalls, Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc., doing as Alexander & Hornung, in early July called back around 3,204 pounds of fully cooked beef wiener products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product may actually contain smoked sausage, which contains undeclared milk, a known allergen.

In late June, the agency announced House of Raeford's recall of 76,961 pounds of Foster Farms brand corn dog products citing possible spoilage, and Panamerican Foods, LLC's recall of about 4,978 pounds of pork and beef bean stew products imported from a Brazilian establishment not eligible to export meat products to the United States.

