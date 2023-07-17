Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Fall 15.5%

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports continued to decline sharply at the end of the second quarter amid sharp falls in both shipments of electronic and non-electronic goods, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Monday.

Non-oil domestic exports plunged 15.5 percent year-over-year in June, slightly faster than the 14.8 percent decline in the previous month.

Electronics exports plunged 15.9 percent, and non-electronics shipments contracted 15.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, NODX rose 5.4 percent in June, reversing a 14.6 percent slump in the preceding month.

In June, non-oil domestic exports to the top 10 as a whole decreased, primarily as a result of Malaysia, Indonesia, and South Korea, while those to Hong Kong and China increased.

