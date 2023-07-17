Italy Inflation Unrevised At 14-Month Low

Italy's consumer price inflation moderated to the lowest level in more than a year in June, as initially estimated, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 6.4 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 7.6 percent rise in May. That was in line with the flash data published on June 28.

Further, this was the weakest inflation since April 2022, when prices had risen 6.0 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was largely due to non-regulated energy products, with price growth easing markedly to 8.4 percent from 20.3 percent in May.

The inflation was, to a lesser extent, impacted by a weaker rise in prices for processed food goods, which grew 13.2 percent in June after an 11.5 percent growth in the prior month.

Meanwhile, prices of unprocessed food products showed an accelerated growth of 9.4 percent versus an 8.8 percent gain in May.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation eased further to 5.6 percent from 6.0 percent, as estimated.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 6.7 percent in June from 8.0 percent in May, confirming the flash report.

Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat in June, and the outcome in HICP was a slight rise of 0.1 percent. There was no change in the figures compared to the initial estimate.

