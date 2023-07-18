Hollywood Faces Strikes: Movie Theaters At Risk, Streaming Companies In A Strong Position

A recent report by Moody's, released on Monday, highlights the potential impact of the ongoing strikes in Hollywood. The report suggests that movie theater chains, such as AMC Entertainment and Cineworld, would be the hardest hit, while streaming-facing companies like Netflix are better positioned to weather the storm. The strikes are led by SAG-AFTRA, a union representing actors and other media professionals, and come after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major studios like Disney, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, and NBCUniversal.

Moody's predicts a prolonged strike, which would initially impact cinema operators heavily reliant on new movie releases. These operators already face challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including lighter release schedules and shorter distribution windows. In contrast, diversified media companies that have transitioned to streaming, like Netflix, Comcast, Fox, and Sony Group, along with newer players like Apple and Amazon, are considered to be in a safer position due to their diversified models and stronger balance sheets.

Michael Pachter, managing director of equity research at Wedbush, echoes Moody's analysis, emphasizing Netflix's ability to adapt during the strikes. He notes that Netflix, with its extensive content library and international presence, is less likely to give in to demands quickly. On the other hand, traditional broadcasters and movie studios may face significant challenges.

The media and industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the rise of streaming services. This shift has brought new challenges, including fewer episodes and reduced residual income for actors and writers compared to traditional network television.

SAG-AFTRA is advocating for increased protections regarding artificial intelligence's role in media and entertainment, as well as higher streaming residuals for actors. These demands align with those made by the writers' guild, which has been on strike for three months. Moody's estimates that the potential new contracts, combined with the recently ratified Directors Guild of America (DGA) contract, could cost media companies an additional $450 million to $600 million annually.

While Moody's believes that the strikes will cause temporary disruptions, the firm does not expect a significant weakening of credit quality for investment-grade companies. However, the strikes could lead to higher costs for producers and distributors, potentially impacting subscription growth and churn rates. CBS has already announced plans to fill its fall TV schedule with reruns of "Yellowstone" and an increased focus on unscripted reality TV and game shows.

