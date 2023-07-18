New Zealand Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q2 numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is expected to rise 1.0 percent on quarter and 5.9 percent on year, moderating from the 1,2 percent quarterly increase and the 6.7 percent yearly gain in the previous three months.

Australia will see June results for the leading index from the Melbourne Institute; in May, the index was flat on a monthly basis.

Finally, the in Malaysia and Indonesia are closed on Wednesday for the Islamic New Year and will re-open on Thursday.

