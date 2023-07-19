logo
Breaking News
  

Pieris Pharma Cuts Around 70% Workforce; Plans Strategic Options

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) announced a corporate restructuring as part of its cash preservation plan amid challenges in the respiratory franchise, resulting in a reduction of its workforce by around 70%. In its strategic update, the company also said it is exploring potential transactions, and pursuing strategic options including an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, or sale of assets, among others.

Following the news, the shares gained around 5 percent in the extended trading on Nasdaq on Tuesday after a 12% growth in the regular trading.

The decisions were taken following recent events that have impacted its inhaled respiratory franchise, including AstraZeneca's discontinuation of enrollment of the Phase 2a study for elarekibep. The British drug major has now informed its decision to terminate the parties' R&D collaboration deal and hand back elarekibep along with discontinuing the remaining discovery program.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin technology platform for respiratory diseases and cancer noted that it has assessed several strategic options, which will include focusing on execution of new or expanded partnerships to advance its therapeutic programs, including cinrebafusp alfa (PRS-343), PRS-220 and PRS-400.

Pieris also said it will prioritize capital preservation, with cash, cash equivalents and investments totaling approximately $54.9 million as of June 30.

The company noted that its planned job cuts along with other cost-saving measures would maximize the opportunity to pursue a range of transactions across both its respiratory and immuno-oncology franchises and its discovery platform.

President and CEO Stephen Yoder, said, "We are pursuing strategic options across three main areas following the recent developments that have impacted our ability to independently advance our respiratory programs. One track is accelerating partnering discussions of PRS-220 and PRS-400. A second focal area is diligently selecting the best possible development partner and deal structure to re-initiate clinical development of cinrebafusp alfa, our former lead immuno-oncology asset... Third, we will explore whether our balance sheet, position as a public company, and other assets are of strategic value to a range of third parties."

Pieris has retained Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. as its exclusive financial advisor to evaluate a range of strategic options.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars Recalled
Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. is recalling a limited number of its Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars citing possible presence of an undeclared milk allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. The recall is limited to 6 Count packages of Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars with batch numbers LLA317822 and LLA317922 and a Best By date of September 30, 2024.
Morgan Stanley Q2 Profit Down, Yet Tops View
Financial services firm Morgan Stanley reported Tuesday weak profit in its second quarter, despite increased revenues in a challenging market environment. Earnings per share and topline, however, beat market estimates. In the quarter, Institutional Securities net revenues declined, reflecting continued muted activity in Investment Banking and declines in Equity and Fixed Income.
Lockheed Martin Boosts FY23 Outlook - Update
While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) raised its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2023. For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings of in a range of about $27.00 to $27.20 per share on...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap