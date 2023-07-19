European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

Consumer and producer prices data from the UK is the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for June. Consumer price inflation is forecast to slow to 8.2 percent from 8.7 percent in May. Output price inflation is seen at 0.5 percent compared to 2.9 percent in the previous month.

In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is slated to issue Europe's new car registrations data for June. Sales had increased 18.5 percent annually in May.

At 3.00 am ET, final consumer price data is due from Austria.

In the meantime, the Czech Statistical Office releases producer prices for June. Producer price inflation is forecast to slow to 1.9 percent in June from 3.6 percent in May.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area final consumer price figures for June. The preliminary estimate showed that inflation slowed to 5.5 percent in June from 6.1 percent in May.

Economic News

