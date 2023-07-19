Europe Passenger Car Registrations Continue To Increase

Europe's new car registrations continued to increase in June as the automotive industry recovered from supply disruptions caused by the pandemic, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said on Wednesday.

Passenger car sales logged a double-digit growth of 17.8 percent in June to hit 1.0 million units. This followed an 18.5 percent increase in May.

The annual growth reflected the rebound from a low base of comparison last year, primarily driven by vehicle component shortages.

All EU except Hungary posted increases in June. Sales in Germany and Spain surged 24.8 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively. France's posted an increase of 11.5 percent and Italy's registrations climbed 9.1 percent.

Data showed that the share of the battery-electric car market rose to 15.1 percent from 10.7 percent, overtaking the share of diesel cars for the first time. Hybrid-electric cars remained the second-most popular choice among new car buyers, representing 24.3 percent of the market.

New registrations of battery-electric cars increased by a significant 66.2 percent, the ACEA said. Driven by substantial gains in the largest markets, new hybrid-electric car sales climbed 32.4 percent.

The petrol car market grew 11 percent to 379,067 units. But the market share decreased to 36.3 percent. In contrast, the EU market for diesel cars continued to decline, down 9.4 percent.

During January to June, car registrations increased sharply by 17.9 percent reaching 5.4 million units. Still cumulative volumes were 21 percent lower compared to 2019.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.