Florida Homeowners Face Challenges As AAA And Other Insurers Reduce Coverage

Insuring homes in Florida has become more challenging as AAA, a well-known insurance company, joins the growing list of companies ending certain homeowner insurance policies in the state. The Florida-based insurer has decided not to renew package policies that combine home, automobile, and optional umbrella coverage. This development, coupled with the upcoming hurricane season, has raised concerns about the vulnerability of homeowners who now have fewer insurance options available.

While AAA's decision will only impact a small number of policyholders, it comes on the heels of Farmers Insurance's surprising announcement that they are pulling out of the state. These consecutive announcements highlight the ongoing insurance crisis that Florida residents have been grappling with for the past 18 months.

Mark Friedlander, spokesperson for the Insurance Information Institute, explains that the crisis is largely manmade, with several local insurers folding and three national insurers withdrawing from the state. Despite recent legislation aimed at alleviating the underlying problems, market volatility continues to persist, leading insurers like AAA to make decisions to reduce risk.

The origins of Florida's insurance crisis can be traced back to frivolous lawsuits and fraudulent insurance claims. A 2017 ruling by the Florida Supreme Court in favor of plaintiffs opened the floodgates for roofing scams and claim litigation. In the past three years, Florida has accounted for 80 percent of property claim lawsuits in the country, despite representing only 9 percent of the claims.

The high costs associated with litigation have proven too burdensome for local insurers, causing seven of them to become insolvent. National insurers have responded by either raising premiums or reducing policy offerings. Additionally, Florida's exposure to hurricane risk has further compounded the challenges, similar to other states affected by extreme weather events.

Several major companies have scaled back their insurance coverage in Florida. In the past year, Farmers Insurance, Bankers Insurance, and Lexington Insurance (a subsidiary of AIG) voluntarily withdrew from the state. AAA has decided not to renew a small percentage of higher exposure homeowner's policies, but will continue to write new policies in Florida. Friedlander identified 15 other businesses that have stopped writing new policies but declined to disclose their names. Furthermore, seven local insurance companies have become insolvent since February 2022.

The impact of this crisis is reflected in soaring premiums for Florida homeowners. On average, Florida homeowners now pay $6,000 per year for homeowners insurance, a 42 percent increase from the previous year, compared to the national average of $1,700. While the depleted supply of insurance options contributes to rising costs, litigation remains a primary driver.

As a result of the insurance crisis, more homeowners in Florida are opting to forgo purchasing homeowners insurance, a practice known as going "bare." This is only feasible for homeowners without a mortgage and has resulted in nearly 15 percent of Florida homeowners lacking insurance, twice the national rate. Another response to the crisis has been an increased enrollment in Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, a state-backed insurer. Citizens' market share has doubled in the past 18 months, with an average of 30,000 new subscribers each month.

While state-operated insurers are often considered a last-resort option, Florida's situation is unique. Citizens' premiums are lower than those of private insurers, which have exceeded the legally allowed limit set for Citizens. This discrepancy means that Citizens is assuming more risk than it can financially handle in the event of a major disaster. Consequently, if Citizens faces a shortfall in payouts, taxpayers across the state may be required to contribute to a multi-year hurricane surcharge on their tax bills.

Friedlander emphasizes the severity of the situation, stating that nobody wants to be in this position. Florida homeowners find themselves navigating a challenging landscape with limited insurance options and the potential for financial burdens in the face of a disaster. The state's insurance crisis calls for continued efforts to address the underlying issues and provide homeowners with greater stability and protection.

