Germany Producer Price Inflation Eases To 0.1%

Germany's producer prices increased at the weakest pace in the current sequence of growth started in December 2020 amid a continued fall in energy costs, preliminary data from Destatis showed on Thursday.

The producer price index, or PPI, edged up 0.1 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 1.0 percent rise in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected prices to remain flat for the month.

Energy prices were 5.0 percent lower compared to last year, largely due to a 12.4 percent plunge in electricity prices.

Excluding energy, producer prices rose 2.8 percent annually in June, while they edged down 0.3 percent on a monthly basis.

Among other components of the producer price index, prices of non-durable consumer goods surged 9.4 percent, led by increased costs for food items.

Prices of durable goods were 6.7 percent more expensive compared to last year, and those for capital goods grew 6.3 percent.

The price index for intermediate goods dropped 2.7 percent due to the price development of metals, which were 10.6 percent cheaper compared to June 2022.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased at a slower rate of 0.3 percent in June versus a 1.4 percent fall in May.

