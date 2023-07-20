France's Manufacturing Confidence Remains Stable As Expected

French manufacturers' confidence held steady in July as the improvement in the order books and past production was offset by a sharp fall in expected output over the next three months, monthly data from the statistical office INSEE revealed Thursday.

The manufacturing sentiment index came in at its long-term average of 100.0 in July, the same as in June. That was in line with economists' expectations.

The survey showed that the balance of opinion on past production strengthened in July, with the corresponding index rising to 9 from 3 in June.

The index measuring overall order books recovered somewhat to -15 in July from -18 in the prior month.

Meanwhile, manufacturers' expectations regarding their own financial situation in the next three months weakened notably to -5 from 10.

The index for general production expectations also remained negative and stable at -9 in July.

The index for the expected trend in selling prices in the next three months increased in July, as the relevant index stood at 7 versus 1 in June.

The overall confidence index, which comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, also stayed stable for the second straight month at 100.0 in July.

The business situation was unchanged in most sectors, except for a degradation in wholesale trade compared to May and an improvement in retail trade, the agency said.

