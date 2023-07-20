Denmark Consumer Confidence Improves Further

Danish consumers' confidence strengthened for the ninth month in a row in July, due to modest improvements in negative assessments of the country's and personal current economic situation, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -10.1 in July from -10.9 in June.

However, the consumers expectations on the nation's economic situation and the family's financial situation were weaker than a month ago, but remained positive.

The survey also showed that Danish consumers continued to assess that it is not advantageous to purchase larger consumer goods now and that prices were higher than a year ago.

Looking ahead, consumers expect prices to rise more slowly over the next year compared to the current level of inflation. They also continue to expect unemployment to increase over the next 12 months.

Economic News

