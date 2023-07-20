Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release June figures for national consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 3.2 percent yearly increase in May. Core CPI is tipped to rise an annual 3.3 percent, up from 3.2 percent in the previous month.

Singapore will see Q2 results of the URA property index, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.4 percent on quarter following the 3.3 percent gain in the three months prior.

New Zealand will provide June numbers for credit card spending, with forecasts calling for a gain of 9.9 percent on year, up from 3.3 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

