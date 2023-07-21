Denmark Economic Confidence Rises To 94.5

Denmark's economic sentiment improved further in July as morale in the industry, construction, and retail sectors strengthened, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The overall economic confidence index, which includes consumer expectations, climbed to 94.5 in July from 94.1 in June.

The composite confidence indicator, which weighs industry, construction, services, and retail, also rose to 100.8 in July from 99.8 in April.

The industrial confidence sub-index improved somewhat to -4 in July from a stable score of -5 in May, driven by all three components, especially production expectations.

In construction, morale remained negative but improved slightly to -12 from -11 in June.

Construction and civil engineering reported order books containing work for 6.6 months, which is the highest figure measured in the history of the statistics, the agency said.

The confidence indicator for the retail trade rose to -7 in July from -13 a month ago, while the morale indicator for the service industry remained stable at 4.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.