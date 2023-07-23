YES Announce Fall 2023 'Classic Tales Of Yes Tour' Dates

YES have announced the schedule for a North American trek, titled the "Classic Tales of Yes Tour," set to take place this fall.

The band, consisting of guitarist/vocalist Steve Howe, keyboardist Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood, and Jay Schellen (drums), will play 27 shows overall across the U.S. during the tour.

"As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band," Downes said.

The tour is set to commence with a concert at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on September 21. There will be stops in several cities, including Philadelphia, Portland, New Brunswick, Charleston, Orlando, Cincinnati, Nashville, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Denver, Salt Lake City and more.

The final show is scheduled to take place on November 4 at Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, California.

YES announced that each date will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned artist and designer Roger Dean, who created several of the band's album covers.

YES 2023 Tour Dates:

09/21 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

09/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/24 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/25 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/27 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

09/28 - Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre

09/30 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

10/01 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

10/03 - Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

10/04 - Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center

10/06 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

10/08 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

10/10 - Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall

10/11 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/13 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

10/16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/17 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

10/19 - Warren, MI @ Andiamo Showroom

10/20 - Cleveland, OH @ Temple Live

10/22 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

10/23 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

10/26 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall At Eccles Theater

10/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/31 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa

11/03 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/04 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

(Photo: Gottlieb Bros.)

