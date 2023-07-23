YES Announce Fall 2023 'Classic Tales Of Yes Tour' Dates

YES have announced the schedule for a North American trek, titled the "Classic Tales of Yes Tour," set to take place this fall.
The band, consisting of guitarist/vocalist Steve Howe, keyboardist Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood, and Jay Schellen (drums), will play 27 shows overall across the U.S. during the tour.
"As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band," Downes said.
The tour is set to commence with a concert at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on September 21. There will be stops in several cities, including Philadelphia, Portland, New Brunswick, Charleston, Orlando, Cincinnati, Nashville, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Denver, Salt Lake City and more.
The final show is scheduled to take place on November 4 at Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, California.
YES announced that each date will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned artist and designer Roger Dean, who created several of the band's album covers.
YES 2023 Tour Dates:
09/21 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
09/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/24 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/25 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
09/27 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
09/28 - Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre
09/30 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
10/01 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
10/03 - Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
10/04 - Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center
10/06 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
10/08 - Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
10/10 - Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall
10/11 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/13 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
10/16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/17 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
10/19 - Warren, MI @ Andiamo Showroom
10/20 - Cleveland, OH @ Temple Live
10/22 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre
10/23 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
10/26 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
10/28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall At Eccles Theater
10/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/31 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa
11/03 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
11/04 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
