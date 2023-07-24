Taiwan Industrial Output Continues To Fall Sharply, Retail Sales Growth Eases

Taiwan's industrial production continued to decrease sharply in June, primarily due to a plunge in manufacturing output, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Separate official data showed that retail sales expanded markedly, though at a slower pace, at the end of the second quarter.

Industrial production fell 16.63 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the revised 15.71 percent slump in the previous month. Production has been falling since June last year.

Among the main sectors, manufacturing output declined the most, by 17.15 percent annually in June, followed by that of the electricity and gas supply segments, with a 5.49 percent fall.

The output produced in the mining and quarrying sector was 5.11 percent lower compared to last year.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production edged down a seasonally adjusted 0.68 percent from May, when it recovered by 3.04 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales advanced 13.92 percent annually in June, slower than the 17.09 percent gain in the prior month.

Sales of textiles and clothing in specialized stores grew by 22.17 percent yearly in June versus a 45.35 percent growth in May.

Data showed that sales of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialized stores logged strong annual growth of 8.43 percent.

