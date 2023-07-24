Worldcoin Tokenomics Released Amidst Technical Hurdles And High Demand

Worldcoin (WLD) made headlines on Monday with the release of its tokenomics following the mainnet launch. The company is currently investigating the issue. Additionally, the World App experienced high loads, leading to potential disruptions for users.

The much-anticipated project had been airdropping beta tokens to users verified through the iris-scanning Orb for the past month. These beta tokens are similar to IOUs prior to the network launch, rather than on-chain tokens. Verified users, after updating the app, were eligible to receive a 25 WLD "genesis grant" to their wallets, though this is only available in select countries that permit such grants.

During the mainnet launch, the maximum circulating supply of WLD stands at 143 million tokens. Out of this, 43 million are allocated to users verified during pre-launch, and 100 million are given as loans to non-U.S. market makers with a three-month expiration. Notably, the token saw significant price surges on top exchanges, leading to a rush for listings.

The tokenomics reveal that the WLD supply will be capped at 10 billion tokens for 15 years, after which the network governance can decide to implement an inflation rate of up to 1.5 percent. Moreover, the governance will determine how to allocate the newly minted tokens.

In terms of token distribution, 75 percent of WLD is allocated for the community, 13.5 percent for investors of Tools for Humanity, 9.8 percent to the initial development team, and 1.7 percent in reserve. It is worth noting that the allocation to insiders has been adjusted to 25 percent from the initial 20 percent due to the complexity and cost of developing and launching the network, as well as challenges in the market environment. Investor and team tokens will be locked up at launch and gradually released over the course of the first year and the following two years.

The 7.5 billion WLD tokens designated for the community were minted before the launch, and the foundation aims to allocate 6 billion of those to users. However, these tokens will be unlocked over a span of 15 years, without any lockup period. As for the 2.5 billion WLD tokens designated for insiders, not all of them have been allocated at this point.

Despite the technical hurdles and high demand, Worldcoin's tokenomics have been revealed, shedding light on the distribution and governance of the WLD token. The company's efforts to create an inclusive and sustainable network are being closely watched by the cryptocurrency community as it ventures into uncharted territory.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News