German Business Sentiment Drops For Third Straight Month

German confidence deteriorated for the third straight month in July, a monthly survey conducted by the ifo institute showed on Tuesday.

The business climate index fell to 87.3 in July from 88.6 in the previous month. The expected score was 88.0.

"The situation in the German is turning bleaker," said ifo President Clemens Fuest.

Companies were notably less satisfied with their current business. Expectations were also lower, the survey showed.



The current situation indicator posted 91.3 in July compared to 93.7 a month ago. The score was also below economists' forecast of 93.0.



The expectations index dropped moderately to 83.5 from 83.8 in June. The reading was forecast to ease to 83.4.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.