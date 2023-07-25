Barack Obama Shares 2023 Summer Playlist Featuring SZA, The Pretenders, Boygenius, Luke Combs & More

As usual, Barack Obama has shared a list of his favorite songs that he has been listening to this Summer.

The former President's 2023 Summer Playlist features SZA, The Pretenders, Boygenius and Luke Combs, among others.

Posting the list on social media, Obama wrote, "Like I do every year, here are some songs I've been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I've missed."

Here are some of the songs and the artists behind them:

SZA's "Snooze," The Pretenders' "I'll Stand By You," Boygenius' "Not Strong Enough," Tina and Ike Turner's 1966 hit "River Deep - Mountain High," "California Love" by 2Pac featuring Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman, "Walk Like an Egyptian" from The Bangles, "Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)" by Marvin Gaye, "(Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay" by Otis Redding, "Reach Out I'll be There" by The Four Tops, "Dr. Feelgood (Love is a Serious Business)" by Aretha Franklin, and Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's 2023 single "Princess Diana."

"Vampiros" by Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía, Luke Combs's cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 classic "Fast Car," "Watching the Credits" by The Beths, "Try Me" by Jorja Smith, "The Devil I Know" by Grammy-winner Ashley McBryde, Kelala's "Contact," Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma's remix of "Le Bebe," Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody," Leonard Cohen's "Dance Me to the End of Love," "Who Told You" by J Hus featuring Drake, and "Just Breathe" by Pearl Jam also made the list.

