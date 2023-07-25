Wall Street Targets To Open In Positive Territory

Earnings are the highlights on Tuesday. Among the major corporates that reported earnings reports today, automaker General Motors Co. (GM) boosted its full-year 2023 guidance.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 6.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 45.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished moderately up on Monday. The Dow climbed 183.55 points or 0.5 percent to 35,411.24, the Nasdaq edged up 26.06 points or 0.2 percent to 14,058.87 and the S&P 500 rose 18.30 points or 0.4 percent to 4,554.64.

Case-Shiller Home Price Index for May will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus for the 20-city adjusted index is for an increase of 0.8 percent, while it was up 0.9 percent in the prior month.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index or HPI for May will be published at 9.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 0.7 percent.

Consumer Confidence for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 111.8, while it was up 109.7 in the prior month.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for July is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 8, while it was down 7.

The five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Money Supply for June will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was $20,805.5 billion.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares rallied. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 2.13 percent to 3,231.52 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared 4.10 percent to 19,434.40.

Japanese shares ended little changed. The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 32,682.51. The broader Topix index edged up 0.18 percent to 2,285.38.

Australian ended higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.46 percent to 7,339.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended half a percent higher at 7,554.70.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 12.40 points or 0.17 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 17.82 points or 0.11 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 10.00 points or 0.13 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 18.62 points or 0.17 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.33 percent.

