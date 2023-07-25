Looming Fed Decision May Lead To Choppy Trading On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction after ending the previous session mostly higher.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves as they continue to look ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points, traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Recent encouraging inflation data has led to optimism this week's rate hike will be the last, and traders will be looking for confirmation from the Fed.

Nonetheless, the Dow may benefit from strength among shares of 3M (MMM) and Verizon (VZ), which are jumping by 3.0 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, in pre-market trading.

The advance by 3M comes after the industrial conglomerate reported better than expected second quarter results and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Telecom giant Verizon is also seeing pre-market strength after reporting second quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Shares of General Electric (GE) may also move to the upside after the industrial giant reported better than expected second quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit guidance.

After ending last Friday's trading narrowly mixed, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. The major averages all moved to the upside, with the Dow once again reaching its best closing level in well over a year.

The major averages gave back some ground going into the close but remained in positive territory. The Dow climbed 183.55 points or 0.5 percent to 35,411.24, the Nasdaq edged up 26.06 points or 0.2 percent to 14,058.87 and the S&P 500 rose 18.30 points or 0.4 percent to 4,554.64.

The continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has contributed to an eleven-day winning streak for the Dow, the longest since February 2017.

The recent strength lifted all three major averages to their best levels in over a year last week, although the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have pulled back off their highs.

Overall trading activity remained somewhat subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

"U.S. stocks are catching a modest bid here as optimism grows that the Fed won't remain hawkish and will likely signal they will deliver one more hike and potentially pause for a long time," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

He added, "The Dow Jones Industrial Average still remains the go-to trade on Wall Street as energy and financials continue to rise."

A lack of major U.S. economic data may also have kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of several key reports in the coming days.

Steel stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the session, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 2.5 percent to its best closing level in over four months.

Considerable strength was also visible among energy stocks, which moved notably higher along with the price of crude oil.

With crude for September delivery surging $1.67 to $78.74 a barrel, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the shot up by 2.3 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

Banking stocks also showed a significant move to the upside, resulting in a 1.7 percent jump by the KBW Bank Index. With the gain, the index reached a four-month closing high.

Telecom and commercial real estate stocks also saw some strength on the day, while biotechnology and airline stocks have moved notably lower.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are edging down $0.06 to $78.68 a barrel after jumping $1.67 to $78.74 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after slipping $4.40 to $1,962.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are dipping $2.10 to $1,960.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 141.37 yen compared to the 141.48 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1043 compared to yesterday's $1.1064.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets posting strong gains after reports emerged that policymakers are looking to bolster growth in the world's second-largest .

The dollar weakened and bond yields slipped as a two-day Federal Reserve meeting gets underway later today.

Gold ticked up, while oil extended gains for a third straight session on signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to stimulate the economy.

Chinese shares rallied after policymakers promised steps to shore up growth by supporting real estate and other sectors.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index surged 2.1 percent to 3,231.52, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared 4.1 percent to 19,434.40, led by real estate stocks.

Japanese shares ended little changed as caution crept in ahead of this week's central bank meetings in the U.S., Europe and Japan and a slew of corporate earnings from tech giants, including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta.

The Nikkei 225 Index finished marginally lower at 32,682.51 after a strong rally on Monday. The broader Topix Index edged up 0.2 percent to 2,285.38.

Electric motor maker Nidec tumbled 3.3 percent and Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing dropped 1.3 percent.

Seoul socks eked out modest gains after advanced estimates showed GDP grew more than expected in the second quarter. The Kospi settled 0.3 percent higher at 2,636.46, extending gains for a third day running, led by steelmakers and chemical companies.

Australian markets ended higher ahead of second-quarter inflation data due on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 percent to 7,339.70, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended half a percent higher at 7,554.70.

Heavyweight miners led the surge, with BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group gaining 3-5 percent.

Energy stocks also climbed as oil extended gains for a third day in a row on signs of tight supply and China stimulus optimism.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index fell 0.7 percent to 11,933.86.

Europe

European stocks are slightly higher on Tuesday after Chinese authorities pledged more support measures to boost growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Sentiment was also underpinned by hopes for an end to the United States' aggressive monetary tightening, as a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve gets underway later today.

Meanwhile, German confidence deteriorated for the third straight month in July, a monthly survey conducted by the ifo institute showed today.

The business climate index fell to 87.3 in July from 88.6 in the previous month. The expected score was 88.0.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.1 percent.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore have moved sharply higher as metal prices advance after China's pledge to step up support for its sputtering economy.

Swiss banking major UBS Group AG has also risen after it was fined $400 million by U.S., Swiss and U.K. banking authorities for misconduct by Credit Suisse, which UBS acquired in June 2023.

British consumer goods giant Unilever has also soared after the company's second quarter sales beat estimates.

Bayer Group has also moved higher despite the German company cutting its fiscal year 2023 outlook, citing further deterioration in demand for glyphosate-based products.

Meanwhile, Ashtead Group has dropped after pricing its $750 million offering in the U.S. of 5.950 percent senior notes due 2033.

French software maker Dassault Systemes SE has also slumped after posting muted revenue growth in the second quarter.

Défense electronics and cybersecurity company Thales has also fallen after it agreed to buy U.S. cybersecurity company Imperva in a deal worth $3.6 billion.

Catering group Sodexo has also moved to the downside after expanding its footprint in Brazil with a strategic partnership.

U.S. Economic Reports

Standard & Poor's is scheduled to release its report on home prices in major metropolitan areas in the month of May at 9 am ET.

At 10 am ET, the Conference Board is due to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of July. The consumer confidence index is expected to climb to 111.8 in July from 109.7 in June.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $43 billion worth of five-year at 1 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Xerox (XRX) are likely to see initial strength after the workplace provider reported better than expected second quarter earnings and raised its full-year guidance.

Retail giant Walmart (WMT) may also move to the upside after Piper Sandler upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Overweight from Neutral.

On the other hand, shares of Spotify (SPOT) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the music streaming platform reported weaker than expected second quarter revenues and provided disappointing guidance.

Danaher (DHR) may also come under pressure after the conglomerate reported second quarter results that beat analyst estimates but forecast a decrease in base business core revenue in the third quarter.

