ECB Survey: Eurozone Banks Tighten Credit Standards; Loan Demand Falls In Q2

Eurozone lenders tightened their credit standards, while demand for loans from both firms and households declined in the second quarter, the Bank Lending Survey from the European Central Bank showed Tuesday.

Credit standards applied by banks for loans or credit lines to enterprises as well as loans to households for house purchase, and consumer credit and other lending to households were tightened further in the second quarter.

The survey provided early indications about the weakening in lending dynamics seen since last autumn. Banks citied higher risk perceptions, lower risk tolerance and higher cost of funds contributed to the tightening of credit standards.

For the third quarter, banks expect a more moderate net tightening of credit standards on loans to firms, and unchanged credit standards on loans to households for house purchase. For consumer credit, lenders forecast a minor net tightening.

The survey showed that demand from firms for loans or drawing of credit lines declined to the lowest since the survey began in 2003 largely due to rising interest rates and lower financing requirement for fixed investment. Lenders expect another fall in demand for loans.

Banks also registered a strong fall in demand for housing loans in the second quarter. Higher interest rates, weakening housing market prospects and low consumer confidence contributed negatively to the demand for loans to house purchases.

The survey was carried out among 158 banks between June 19 and July 4.

