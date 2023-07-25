Cryptocurrency Project Worldcoin Uses Biometric Scans To Verify Humans Vs. AI

A novel cryptocurrency project called Worldcoin is making waves by offering members of the public a chance to have their eyeballs scanned using a silver orb, aiming to utilize biometric verification to distinguish humans from artificial intelligence or AI systems. Participants signing up for the Worldcoin scheme through a mobile app will receive a "genesis grant" of 25 tokens, approximately 40 pounds, after having their irises scanned by the bowling ball-sized devices.

Once users undergo the eye scan, they will be assigned a World ID, serving as proof of their real and unique identity while safeguarding their privacy. Additionally, participants will receive a crypto wallet on their smartphones. Sam Altman, from machine learning research firm OpenAI, launched the Worldcoin project, intending to differentiate verified humans from AI systems. The project aims to ensure universal access to the global , regardless of individual backgrounds or countries.

The Worldcoin protocol provides biometrically verified users with a digital identity in the form of a Worldcoin token, which is the first crypto token to be globally and freely distributed solely for being a real, unique person. Participants will gain access to the World App, facilitating global payments, purchases, and transfers using digital assets and traditional currencies.

Having been in development for over three years, the project was co-founded by Sam Altman and theoretical physics student Alex Bania. Officially launched on Monday, the trial stages already attracted 2 million users from 33 countries, primarily in Europe, India, and southern Africa, who have signed up and undergone scans.

While Worldcoin promises to protect privacy during the iris scanning process, the Information Commissioner's Office or ICO, the data regulator in the UK, is examining the scheme. The ICO stated, "We note the launch of Worldcoin in the UK and will be making further inquiries."

Sam Altman, known for creating AI chatbot ChatGPT and image generator Dall-E 2, believes that regulation of AI is crucial. He supports regulated guardians for to minimize potential harm while maximizing the benefits of artificial intelligence. Despite gaining global attention, the launch of Worldcoin has elicited divided opinions, with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey calling it "cute."

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of the Ethereum network, expressed mixed thoughts on Worldcoin's launch in a lengthy essay on Twitter. He cautioned against over-dependence on the orbs for scanning, which he described as having "dystopian vibez." According to Buterin, creating an effective and reliable proof-of-personhood system, particularly for people outside the existing crypto community, presents significant challenges.

