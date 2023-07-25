Whataburger To Make Debut On Las Vegas Strip With 24/7 Location Adjoining Waldorf Astoria

Burger enthusiasts in Las Vegas have reason to celebrate as Whataburger, the popular restaurant chain, announced its first-ever location on the Las Vegas Strip. Set to open this fall, the new two-level restaurant will be adjacent to the renowned Waldorf Astoria hotel. Notably, it will be a 24/7 establishment, catering to the city's bustling and non-stop lifestyle.

The decision to bring Whataburger to the iconic Las Vegas Strip aligns perfectly with the city's reputation as "the city that never sleeps." As a brand renowned for operating 24/7 at its 950 locations, open for 364 days a year, the move to the Strip was a natural fit. The restaurant aims to serve both locals and tourists, providing a fresh new option for satisfying burger cravings at any time of the day or night.

Whataburger's President and CEO, Ed Nelson, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, emphasizing the diverse menu options available to customers. From mouthwatering double-meat Whataburgers with jalapenos to delectable savory Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, patrons can indulge in a wide range of delectable treats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The highly anticipated opening is expected to create significant employment opportunities for the local community. Whataburger plans to hire 210 local employees to staff the new Las Vegas Strip location, providing a boost to the city's workforce.

With a strong presence across the United States, Whataburger has earned a dedicated following, thanks to its commitment to quality and its availability round-the-clock. However, the forthcoming Las Vegas location will mark the chain's first foray into the state of Nevada, generating excitement among both existing fans and those eager to experience the Whataburger phenomenon for the first time.

As the restaurant prepares to welcome patrons to its new 24/7 location adjoining the Waldorf Astoria, the anticipation is building among burger lovers and food enthusiasts in Las Vegas. Whataburger's reputation for delicious, customizable offerings and its commitment to providing an unforgettable dining experience make it a welcome addition to the vibrant and diverse culinary scene on the Las Vegas Strip.

