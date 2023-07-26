logo
Deutsche Bank Net Declines, While Revenue Climbs - Update

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Wednesday said its profit before tax in the second quarter declined 9% year-on-year to 1.4 billion euros, impacted by non-operating costs.

Excluding non-operating costs of 655 million euros, profit before tax increased 25% from last year to 2.1 billion euros.

Net profit for the quarter declined to 940 million euros from 1.2 billion euros a year ago, reflecting a higher tax rate of 33% compared with 22% ast year.

Net revenues were up 11% at 7.4 billion euros from last year.

In the second quarter, Corporate Bank net revenues were 1.9 billion euros, up 25% year on year, driven primarily by strong net interest income.

Private Bank net revenues also increased 11% from last year to 2.4 billion euros, helped by higher net interest margins.

Investment Bank net revenues declined 11% to 2.4 billion euros in the quarter. Asset Management net revenues were also down 6% year-on-year at 62 million euros, reflecting lower average assets under management and higher allocated funding charges.


First Half Results:

The bank's profit before tax for the first half of the year increased 2% year-on-year to 3.3 billion euros, highest first-half figure since 2011.

Profit before tax excluding nonoperating costs was up 21% to 4.0 billion euros.

Net profit, however, declined 7% to 2.261 billion euros, reflecting a higher tax rate.

Revenues for the first half increased 8% from the comparable period last year to 15.089 billion euros.

For the first six months, Corporate Bank net revenues were up 30% to 3.9 billion euros, and Private Bank net revenues net revenues climbed 10% to 4.8 billion euros. Investment Bank net revenues, however, were down 15% to 5.1 billion euros and Asset Management net revenues were also declined 10% to 1.2 billion euros.

For the first six months, provision for credit losses was 772 million euros.

Citing uncertain economic conditions, Deutsche Bank said it expects full-year provisions for credit losses to be at the higher end of its communicated range of 25-30 bps.

Business News

COVID-19: Drugs in Development
