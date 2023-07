Australia Import, Export Price Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release Q2 figures for import and export prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Import prices are expected to fall 7.3 percent on quarter after dropping 4.2 percent in the previous three months. Export prices are tipped to rise 7.8 percent on quarter after adding 1.6 percent in Q1.

Singapore will report unemployment figures for the second quarter; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 1.8 percent.

China provide June numbers for industrial profits; in May, profits were down 18.8 percent year to date.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the HKMA is expected to hold its benchmark lending rate steady at 5.50 percent.

Thailand will see June figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.4 percent on year following the 3.14 percent drop in May.

