Major Automakers Form Alliance To Build Extensive North American EV Charging Network

In a groundbreaking collaboration, several global automotive giants, including BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis, have joined forces to establish a new joint venture aimed at creating a comprehensive electric vehicle or EV charging infrastructure in North America. The alliance plans to deploy user-friendly DC fast chargers along highways and in urban areas across the US and Canada.

The ambitious initiative envisions the installation of a minimum of 30,000 high-speed EV chargers by 2030, with the first stations slated to open in the summer of 2024 in the US. To achieve this vision, the consortium intends to leverage funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure in the US, in addition to securing private and public funds from state and federal sources.

Unlike existing charging networks, which often require separate applications and present reliability challenges, the new partnership aims to simplify the charging experience. The installed chargers will be compatible with EV models produced by the participating automakers, eliminating the need for multiple charging station apps. Moreover, the group plans to integrate the emerging "Plug and Charge" standard being standardized by the Federal Highway Administration.

GM CEO Mary Barra expressed confidence in the project, stating, "The better experience people have, the faster EV adoption will grow." The planned charging stations will be strategically placed along popular routes to vacation destinations and in metropolitan areas, similar to current EV charging networks like Tesla Superchargers and Electrify America.

Another significant aspect of the joint venture is its commitment to using renewable energy to power the charging network. Though specific details on the renewable energy source are yet to be disclosed, the alliance aims to ensure that the entire infrastructure operates on sustainable power.

While the full timeline for the completion of the network has not been established, the joint venture intends to offer standardized Tesla North American Charging Standard ports and the widely used Combined Charging System plugs at all stations. This standardization will facilitate seamless charging for a variety of EV models from different manufacturers.

Although the initial stations are scheduled to be set up in the US first, the partnership has plans to extend its presence to Canada at a later stage. By providing an extensive, reliable, and renewable-powered charging network, the collaboration seeks to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and support the ongoing transition towards sustainable transportation solutions in North America.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News