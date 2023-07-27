Italy Consumer Confidence Eases; Business Morale Strengthens

Italy's consumer confidence declined in July from a 16-month high in June, while morale improved to the strongest level in three months, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index fell to 106.7 in July from 108.6 in the previous month. Economists had expected the index to decrease to 107.8.

Among components, the economic sentiment of consumers worsened the most in July, falling to 123.4 from 127.6.

The index measuring the current climate declined moderately from 102.0 to 101.0, and that for future situations dropped to 115.0 from 118.4.

Data also showed that the composite business confidence index rose to a three-month high of 109.1 in July from 108.2 in the prior month.

Among components, all sectors except manufacturing recorded increases in July, especially in market services, with the index rising from 103.7 to 105.6.

The index measuring sentiment among manufacturers worsened to a 30-month low of 99.3 from 100.2. The expected reading was 99.8.

