Wizz Air Agrees To Revisit Claims Following UK Aviation Regulator's Enforcement Action

The U.K. Civil Aviation Authority, the country's aviation regulator on Thursday brought enforcement action against Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ) in the backdrop of a number of complaints about the airline not paying passengers what they are owed.

The action by the regulator would cover claims made for flights due to depart from or arrive into a U.K. airport on or after 18 March 2022. Passengers whose flights were due to depart from or arrive into a U.K. airport before 18 March 2022 can also request for their claims with the airline to be reopened, as long as their flight was no more than six years ago.

Wizz Air has committed to re-look at claims it received for replacement flight costs, transfers when replacement flights were via different airports, and care and assistance (typically hotel costs) following flight disruptions.

"This will make sure passengers who made claims to Wizz Air in the past, but had their claims incorrectly rejected, will receive the money they are legally owed," the regulator said in a statement.

Wizz Air has also agreed to sign undertakings to formalize these commitments with the regulator.

The regulator has also instructed Wizz Air to make changes to its policies and procedures to ensure consistent compliance with its re-routing and care obligations. In response, Wizz Air has said that it was aiming to resolve all customer claims within 45 days. The airline has also committed to make 120% WIZZ credit refunds within 24 hours and process 100% ticket refunds within 7 working days.

The airline also clarified that it has paid more than 70% of County Court Judgements present in online records. Another 10% were in progress and the remaining 20% were being identified and processed.

Wizz Air announced several customer service measures including the launching of a fully automated refund process, 24/7 online support with a new chatbot called Amelia, new customer service channel on social media platform as well as contracting of four new contact centres for increased customer service capacity.

