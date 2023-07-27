Austria Manufacturing Activity Contracts Most Since April 2020

Austria's manufacturing sector deteriorated at the steepest pace in more than three years amid reduced inflows of new orders, survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The UniCredit Bank manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 38.8 in July from 39.0 in June. Any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

Further, the latest reading was the lowest since April 2020.

New orders declined for the fifteenth successive month in July, linked to customer destocking, tighter financial conditions, weaker demand from the construction sector, and general client hesitancy.

New export orders also showed a sustained sharp decline at the start of the third quarter.

Manufacturers' backlogs of work continued to decline in July due to a lack of new orders to replace completed projects. Furthermore, the rate of depletion accelerated to the quickest pace since May 2020.

Firms lowered their purchasing activity at the fastest pace since May 2020, and the monthly reduction in workforce numbers was the quickest since August 2020.

On the price front, input prices fell further and at the steepest pace in more than 14 years amid easing energy costs. As a result, the rate of decline in factory gate charges was the second-fastest in series history.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.