Markets Cheer Fed Action, Corporate Performance

Sentiment turned upbeat as digested the Fed's action on expected lines, strong corporate earnings and brace for an interest rate action by the ECB. An assessment that the Fed's tightening cycle was coming to a close bolstered market optimism.

European benchmarks are trading with big gains. Wall Street Futures are also trading positive, albeit with milder gains. Asian stocks finished trading on a mostly positive note.

Dollar Index weakened as the greenback retreated with the Fed's decision. Bond yields moved mixed. Dollar weakness, tighter supply, decline in inventories in the U.S., all helped fuel a rally in crude oil prices. Gold prices gained amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies too rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 35,560.70, up 0.11%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,593.00, up 0.57%

Germany's DAX at 16,278.95, up 0.91%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,695.76, up 0.25%

France's CAC 40 at 7,413.48, up 1.35%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,405.05, up 1.35%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 32,920.00, up 0.82%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,455.90, up 0.73%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,216.67, down 0.20%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,666.50, up 1.45%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.1134, up 0.46%

GBP/USD at 1.2949, up 0.08%

USD/JPY at 140.28, up 0.05%

AUD/USD at 0.6791, up 0.51%

USD/CAD at 1.3182, down 0.19%

Dollar Index at 100.65, down 0.24%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.872%, up 0.49%

Germany at 2.4440%, down 0.45%

France at 3.004%, down 0.27%

U.K. at 4.3205%, up 0.95%

Japan at 0.438%, down 0.68%



Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $83.06, up 0.61%.

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $79.45, up 0.85%.

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,976.55, up 0.33%.

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,496.25, up 1.04%

Ethereum at $1,879.83, up 1.49%

XRP at $0.7147, up 2.26%

BNB at $241.80, up 1.76%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.0794, up 0.81%

Business News