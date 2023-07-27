NBCUniversal's Peacock Rides Sports Portfolio's Growth, Eyes More Sports Rights Deals

NBCUniversal's sports content has been a key driver of growth for its streaming service, Peacock, and the company is determined to continue its focus on sports rights deals to boost its streaming offerings further.

For media companies grappling with cord-cutting and striving to make their streaming services profitable, sports content presents a double-edged sword. Traditionally, live sports have been a crucial element in retaining cable TV subscribers, but with the rise of cord-cutting, media organizations are facing higher costs and declining customer numbers. However, sports have emerged as a growth catalyst for streaming platforms like Peacock and Paramount Global's Paramount+.

Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, recently celebrated Peacock's impressive performance, boasting nearly 24 million customers, nearly double the figure from the previous year. Sports played a significant role in this achievement.

NBCUniversal's President, Mike Cavanagh, emphasized the importance of sports in Peacock's success during an investor call after Comcast's second-quarter earnings report. He highlighted the range of sports content available on the platform, including NFL, Nascar, golf, Premier League, and the ongoing Women's World Cup on Telemundo. Additionally, upcoming events like the Big Ten and the Paris Olympics are expected to drive further engagement.

Simultaneously streaming sports on both TV networks and Peacock has proven successful, granting NBCUniversal's sports assets a wide reach at a lower cost for consumers. This strategy has strengthened the platform's appeal and contributed to its growth.

Looking ahead, NBCUniversal is exploring the possibility of bringing the National Basketball Association or NBA back to its portfolio. While Cavanagh acknowledged that NBC's current sports offerings are substantial, the company is open to evaluating the upcoming media rights for the NBA.

Formal negotiations with companies outside the current rights holders, Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney, are not expected to begin before April 2024 unless exclusive negotiation rights are waived. Earlier reports suggested NBC Sports might consider a bid for NBA rights.

Meanwhile, Disney is considering offering ESPN's live channels a la carte through streaming services. However, Disney CEO Bob Iger stated that ESPN will continue to be part of the company's strategy, and discussions with potential partners or minority investors for ESPN are ongoing.

Despite speculation about a possible swap or tie-up between NBC Sports and ESPN, Cavanagh dismissed the idea as "very improbable" due to complex issues surrounding tax and minority shareholder structuring.

NBCUniversal's focus on sports rights deals underscores the importance of live sports content in the increasingly competitive streaming landscape. As media companies navigate the challenges of cord-cutting and adapt to changing viewer preferences, sports programming remains a key asset in attracting and retaining subscribers.

