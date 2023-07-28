Dutch Producers Less Positive In July

Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands weakened further in July to the lowest level in nearly two-and-a-half years, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The producer sentiment index dropped to 0.1 in July from 1.0 in June.

Further, this was the lowest reading since February 2021, when it was also the same 0.1.

The fall in confidence is mainly due to producers being less positive about the order book, the survey said.

They were also less positive about the expected production in the next three months, while their opinion on stocks of finished products was less negative in July.

Manufacturers in the electrical engineering and machinery industries were the most positive at the start of the third quarter.

