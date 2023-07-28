Belgium Economy Expands At Slower Rate

Belgium's economic growth eased in the second quarter, preliminary estimates from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent from the first quarter, when the expanded 0.4 percent.

Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP advanced 0.9 percent in the second quarter, slower than the 1.3 percent gain in the first quarter.

Quarter-on-quarter, the value added dropped 1.0 percent in industry, while the service sector continued to log positive growth of 0.5 percent. Value added rose slightly by 0.1 percent in the construction industry.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.