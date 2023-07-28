logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Latvian GDP Contracts 0.9% In Q2

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Latvia's economy contracted for the first time in more than two years, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product fell a non-adjusted 0.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in the first quarter.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, GDP also fell 0.5 percent in the June quarter, following a 0.3 percent expansion in the previous quarter.

On a quarterly basis, the seasonally and calendar-adjusted GDP decreased 0.6 percent in the second quarter after rising 0.5 percent in the previous quarter.

Detailed data for the second-quarter figure is set to be released on August 31.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap