Ford Recalls Over 870,000 F-150 Pickup Trucks Due To Electric Parking Brake Issue

In a major recall move, Ford (F) announced that it will be recalling more than 870,000 of its popular F-150 pickup trucks from the model years 2021 through 2023. The reason for the recall is a problem with the electric parking brakes, which could lead to unexpected activation while driving. Drivers may witness the parking brake warning light and receive a warning message on the dashboard without even pressing the brake.

According to Ford, there have been 299 claims of unexpected parking brake activation, with 19 of them occurring while the trucks were in motion. Fortunately, the company stated that there have been no reported crashes or injuries related to this issue.

The specific cause behind the problem lies in a rear wiring bundle that may come in contact with the rear axle housing. The contact can lead to chafing of the wiring and result in a short circuit, leading to the unintended activation of the parking brake without any action from the driver. Such incidents pose a serious risk of potential accidents.

Owners of the affected F-150 pickup trucks are urged to have their vehicles inspected at a dealership, and the inspection will be conducted free of charge. Ford has stated that recall letters will be sent out to the impacted vehicle owners starting on September 11.

The F-150 pickup trucks are among Ford's top-selling vehicles, and the recall covers a significant number of models manufactured in the last three years. The company is taking this safety issue seriously and is committed to resolving the problem to ensure the safety and satisfaction of its customers.

The recall comes as a proactive measure by Ford to address potential safety concerns, reflecting the company's commitment to maintaining the quality and reliability of its vehicles. Ford owners who receive the recall letters are advised to promptly schedule an inspection and necessary repairs to avoid any potential risks associated with the electric parking brake issue.

As the automotive industry continues to prioritize safety, this recall underscores the importance of vigilance in identifying and addressing potential defects. Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly vigilant in monitoring and addressing potential issues to safeguard their customers and maintain public trust in their brand.

