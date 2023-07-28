Family Members Arrested After Brutal Assault On Teen Employee At Cordova Restaurant

Four family members have been arrested in connection with a violent beating that occurred at a restaurant in Cordova, leaving a teenage employee seriously injured. The suspects, identified as Brittany, Carol, Darius, and Kaitlin Brantley, are now facing charges of Aggravated Assault, as confirmed by the Memphis Police on Friday.

The incident took place last Sunday at a Cheddar's restaurant located on North Germantown Parkway. According to Latisha Ford, the mother of the 17-year-old victim, her son, who works as a host at the restaurant, was in the process of seating a party of eight when the attack occurred.

According to a police report, Brittany Brantley and another family member grew agitated due to the perceived delay in seating their large party. Darius Brantley engaged in a verbal altercation with the host and allegedly attacked him from behind. Brittany Brantley then joined in, delivering punches until the young employee fell and struck his head against a brick wall, as detailed in the police records.

Following the incident, the injured employee was immediately taken to a hospital. While his injuries were classified as non-critical, he did suffer a concussion, bruises, abrasions to his face, a black eye, and bruised lungs. He also revealed to authorities that he had been unconscious for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

The four suspects, Brittany, Carol, Darius, and Kaitlin Brantley, were apprehended and subsequently booked into jail on Thursday. Notably, court records reveal that Darius Brantley had received a three-year sentence for a voluntary manslaughter case in November 2021. He had been out on bond since July 11 for a separate theft case involving a Wing Stop.

Additionally, Brittany Brantley had a previous misdemeanor assault charge from 2019. On a recent encounter with law enforcement, she was stopped for speeding near the airport. A routine check of her driver's license revealed an outstanding warrant related to the assault charge issued just a day earlier.

The incident has raised concerns about safety and security in public establishments and the need for appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The victim's family seeks justice for the brutal attack that left their son injured and traumatized. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter to ensure that those responsible face appropriate legal consequences.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News