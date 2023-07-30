Japan Data On Tap For Monday

Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are June figures for industrial production, retail sales, construction orders, housing starts and household confidence.

Industrial production is expected to rise 2.4 percent on month after slipping 2.2 percent in May. Retail sales are expected to rise 5.9 percent on year, up from 5.8 percent in the previous month.

Construction orders are expected to climb 7.6 percent on year after rising 4.2 percent a month earlier. Housing starts are tipped to ease an annual 0.2 percent after gaining 3.5 percent in May. The household confidence index is seen at 36.0, down from 36.2 a month prior.

Australia will provide June figures for private sector credit; in May, credit was up 0.4 percent on month.

New Zealand will see July results for the confidence index from ANZ; in June, the score was -18.0.

China will release July results for its manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics; in June, their scores were 49.0, 53.2 and 52.5, respectively.

Hong Kong will provide preliminary Q2 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.9 percent on quarter and a fall of 4.4 percent on year. That follows gains of 5.3 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year in the three months prior.

